Former Storm Lake resident Meryle DeVolder will be 100 on April 27. Due to COVID-19 family will be unable to celebrate this milestone with her. We would like to have a card shower for her. Her address is Meryle DeVolder, St. Vincent's CCC, 1021 N. 26th St., Bismarck, ND 58501.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.