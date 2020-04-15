EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Easter came in a blizzard, we hope winter’s last gasp. We dug out one more time. We keep digging. We have to out here where the prairie wind blows. On the really bad ones my neighbor Steve Drey often bails us out, and waves as he plows back across Irving Street with his snowblower and iced gray beard. Onetime his cousin, Kyle Drey, who died too young, came up our driveway in a big tractor with a scoop and took out a yard of frozen turf with a grin as wide as he waved goodbye.

Dolores played the hosanna on the pipes ringing through the cavernous empty church, accompanying just the priest and cantor and lector, the parish gathering on Facebook for that most holy Sunday. On Good Friday she picked up facemasks made in different colors, pleated and freshly laundered, stitched lovingly by Pat Baker. Pat and several other women are making them for essential workers, like nurses and health aides. Dolores took a bag of Easter candy with bunny drawings over to the neighbor kids Esteban and Gabby. They’ve been locked out from petting Dolores’s rabbits.

This just has to pass.

We will dig out. It will take a while. Everyone hankers for summer and normal, but it won’t be as normal in the absence of a vaccine, or treatment. It will take a lot of pulling together, and leadership, and time and Lord knows patience.

We don’t know this Easter weekend if Tyson will have to shut down, like it did in Columbus Junction, or as Smithfield had to do in Sioux Falls. It spreads so fast. We know that those folks are risking their lives to provide food.

It doesn’t look like school will resume this spring. It might get a jump-start in early August if possible, Supt. Stacey Cole said on Iowa Public Television Friday night. She beamed in from the school administration office that used to be the post office where my uncle worked. Cole talked about how inequity reveals itself in small town and large in times like these, and she urged us all to support struggling families any way we can. The superintendent from Des Moines said the same thing. The rural urban divide is a false machination mean to — surprise — divide us. Cole did us proud. And I could see a copy of my book about our community displayed nicely in the camera frame, which was gratifying if a little fuzzy.

So many businesses are closed. People are broke. There is no place to go that’s better right now, for sure.

After we dig out, what?

We will want security and proven competence. That requires honesty, full transparency and trust that have been cynically corroded over the decades. People want to trust. Americans will work their hearts out. But they want an unemployment system that works. To know that health care will not bankrupt you. To be assured that we have a public health system that is prepared and that has capacity. We want a safety net for those thrown over by life. The three relief bills, and certainly a forthcoming fourth and more, speak to that demand.

We might see the value of institutions. The press is an institution, like the courts or the church. We’ve taken a pretty dim view of institutions since about the time of the Vietnam War, a solid half-century. When we recently gazed into our newspaper grave, and appealed to the public for help, we were met with a wave of generosity and good will that bowled us over. We come together in the civic square around these institutions and decide how we will govern ourselves. Apathy has marked our civic engagement, with voter turnouts of 10% in local elections and just over half the country voting for president. In Wisconsin, they took their own lives into their hands to line up to vote in a primary amid a pandemic. It was stunning to see people tempt fate to stand up for democracy.

We might come back to our senses. We might find our community again. That guy who can’t speak English next door kept bacon in your larder and you know it. Facebook hating already is piping down. People are so eager for some love and reassurance they’ll go to church on Facebook instead.

We will value educators, nursing home aides, nurses and doctors more. For sure. And grocery store workers. And our new neighbors packing into a packing plant to feed a nation. Maybe we’ll give them a break. Steve King’s stuff won’t sell well.

One of my main men, John Prine, died last week. I was mourning him by reading an interview with the Irish Times. He married an Irish girl named Fiona, and loved the island because it reminded him of his boyhood home of Maywood, Ill., in the 1950s and 1960s.

“There were a lot of bad things going on when you look back in retrospect,” Prine said from the 2017 interview, “but day-to-day life was a lot simpler and it seemed like people were not so paranoid.

“People didn’t mind talking to you.”

Come what may, maybe we can get back to that. It feels like we will.