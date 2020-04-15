Loren Tiernan

Loren J. Tiernan, 79, of Pocahontas passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Pocahontas Community Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Private family services were held Friday, April 10, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas.

Loren John Tiernan was born June 20, 1940, in Rolfe. He was the son of John and Bernetta (Debolt) Tiernan. Loren attended and graduated from Rolfe High School where he met the love of his life, Grace (Block). They were married on April 30, 1960. They farmed and raised livestock south of Pocahontas before retiring and moving to town in 2010. Loren loved farming, raising cattle, planting trees and fishing. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his produce with others.

After moving to town, Loren developed a love for bees. “His ‘other’ honey.” Loren enjoyed following sports, especially anything involving the Iowa Hawkeyes and Cyclones and would always cheer for the underdog when they played each other.

Survivors include his wife Grace of Pocahontas; children: June (Matt) Koster of Fonda; Mary Gonnerman of Fort Dodge and her significant other Craig Ostbloom of Goldfield; and Teresa (Jerry) Bollard of Milford; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joe (Linda) Tiernan of Rolfe.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Lucile Cobb and Wilma Tiernan; brother Jim Tiernan; grandson Travis Francis; and great-granddaughter Anne Muriel Thompson.