Housing crisis will only get worse during pandemic

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The economic fallout of COVID-19 is huge. Millions of low-wage workers are out of work, can’t pay the rent, or put food on the table. Without help, they could quickly face hunger, eviction and even homelessness.

I am grateful Congress has passed emergency legislation to help people in this crisis. However, more is needed. In the next coronavirus response bill, Congress must prioritize housing and hunger by providing no less than $100 billion for emergency rental assistance, passing a national moratorium on evictions, and increasing the maximum SNAP (formerly Food Stamps) benefit by 15%.

Looking ahead, Congress should also create a refundable “renters’ tax credit” to help low-income Americans pay the rent. With additional resources, they will be better able to weather economic shocks when they come.

I urge our members of Congress to help people secure stable housing and keep their families fed during this economic crisis and beyond.

HEATHER WHITE

Sac City