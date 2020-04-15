Helen Kahl
Helen M. Kahl, 97, of Storm Lake died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
