Cynthia Stambach
Cynthia L. Stambach, 66, of Storm Lake died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
