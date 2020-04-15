Baseball, softball seasons pushed back

The start of the 2020 Iowa high school softball and baseball seasons are being pushed back. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced last Friday, with a May 1 return to school, the baseball and softball start dates will now be a first practice date of May 18 and a first competition date of June 1.

