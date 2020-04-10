Social distancing destinations you might enjoy

Published Friday, April 10, 2020
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Let’s pretend we’re not flyover country. Now that the U.S. is in the midst of a pandemic, everyone could agree – it’s far nicer to be in Nowheresville, Iowa than New York or New Orleans, with their fabulous tourist attractions. (My heart goes out to these people at this time, by the way!)
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.