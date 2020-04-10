Schools adjust food programs to limit exposure

SL cuts number of days, Alta limits deliveries

BY JAMIE KNAPP

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Iowa and Governor Kim Reynolds issues new restrictions on social distancing, area schools are making adjustments to their programs.

One of those programs is meal delivery. Since schools were closed on March 15, free breakfast and lunch has been offered to any student under 18 every day. It began in Storm Lake as a drive-thru in the back of the school before changing to neighborhood drop-off deliveries.

In an effort to limit exposure, Storm Lake is scaling back the number of interactions for providing meals for students to three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). Beginning Monday, the district will go to bus delivery three days a week. Any student under 18 will get two lunches and two breakfasts on Mondays, two lunches and two breakfasts on Wednesdays, and three lunches and three breakfasts on Fridays to carry them through the weekend.

The school will be doing deliveries and a drive-thru one time per day instead of two. The drive-thru will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the high school faculty parking lot (football stadium lot). The delivery time will be the 1-2:05 p.m. routes with the same three buses stopping at the same stops they have previously been stopping.

The district is attempting to keep cooks inside and away from contact. District staff and instructional assistants will be handing out meals.

“The meal change was to limit exposure for staff and students/parents during this pandemic,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson said. “This decision was not budget-related. We are always looking at options for the future if needed as we move to this new format.”

Alta-Aurelia made the same decision under the same reasoning.

“We are looking at options to continue serving some of our students,” Alta-Aurelia Superintendent Bill Walters said. “With COVID-19 cases increasing across the state, and the governor now restricting door-to-door deliveries, it becomes difficult to get to some of the areas. We will still have the grab-and-go options at each building. We continue to provide food through our backpack program.

“We are concerned about all of our students and families. We also need to follow social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations as well,” Walters said. “Our schools are closed for a reason. We have to make choices that will keep the risks down of spreading a virus we may not even know we have.”

Walters said that data shows the next two weeks will be imperative to people’s safety and health, but once there is a sign of improvement the school can get meals delivered again.

“According to the information we were given, the next couple of weeks will be very bad across the state,” Walters said. “Hopefully, we will see a decrease in numbers and start getting meals out again. We are also sending two weeks worth of food home to families on the backpack program at the end of this week.”

The Storm Lake schedule:

Park Street: 1 p.m.

4th and Expansion: 1:15 p.m.

RJM Apartments (E. Milwaukee): 1:30 p.m.

Majella & Lake Street: 1:50 p.m.

Daphne/Lakeview Lane: 2:05 p.m.

Seneca Street Apts.: 1 p.m.

9th Street Ball Field: 1:15 p.m.

South School: 1:30 p.m.

China House: 1 p.m.

Grace Lutheran: 1:20 p.m.

W. Lake Estates: 1:40 p.m.

Emerald Park: 1:55 p.m.