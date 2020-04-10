Keeping connected communities calm

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are universal and the impact is being felt in every aspect of our daily lives. Most of our interactions with one another have moved from direct interpersonal communication to digitally connecting. With adults working from home, kids encouraged to embrace e-learning and our entertainment limited to what we can enjoy in our homes, there is more demand than ever for reliable broadband and telecommunications services. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has called upon broadband service is companies to commit to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to reduce the risk of interruptions to broadband and telecom connectivity coast to coast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working in the broadband industry, I certainly agree with the designation of broadband service as essential to society. But as a citizen, I share all the concerns about needing to stay connected on a more personal level than ever before. To help manage the stress that can come from too little connection in some ways – and at the same time, too much in others – I’ve taken the following actions and urge everyone to be similarly mindful about their individual media consumption.

I am reminding myself to be a critical consumer of information. Now more than ever, consider the source for what you read and see. Rumors are being debunked daily about everything from which celebrity has contracted the virus to which home remedies protect against it. Choose outlets you trust to keep up on the latest safety guidance.

I am also focusing on using broadband for good, not just for news. There are many social media tools that allow you to see and hear your loved ones self-isolating in other places, and I have challenged friends and family to share a daily uplifting quote or story unrelated to the crisis. I have also been purposeful about downloading and streaming shows and movies that provide a positive distraction rather than fueling fear.

It has taken some creativity, but I have also worked to establish a routine. Gyms, schools, museums, zoos and more are creating online resource lists, remote learning options, home workout routines and digital tours. Bookmarking the sources of information that keep me updated, entertained and engaged helps, and allows me to avoid getting sucked into ‘click bait’ that sensationalizes and misleads.

Wearing my work hat, I am focused on keeping our network running and I am proud of the company and all our great employees for working to bring essential services to the homes, community support services and businesses of Siouxland.

Out of concern for local companies and their employees, I have challenged my family, friends and team to do whatever we can to support these local businesses. Whether it be online ordering at a restaurant or making an extra effort to buy local, it is the little things that will make a big difference. We are in this together and we all need to think ‘Local First’.

I hope you and your families are staying safe, healthy and calmly connected.

BRENT OLSON

President, Long Lines Broadband