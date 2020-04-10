Fun fact
Vista 3 Theatre sold 380 large popcorns curbside over the weekend!
“We had a lot of fun doing it as well, once we got the bugs worked out,” said manager Jason Kohn.
They’re doing it again this weekend. Call 712-732-7219 between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday to order.
