To everyone in the sixth district

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

I want to thank you all for your efforts to stem the tide that COVID-19 is demanding of all of us. You have been taking this very seriously as you should, and I know it is making a difference. By staying at home, frequently washing your hands, and keeping your social distance, we will get through this time.

I rely on prayer whenever I have a difficult task. What is prayer? It is the gift that God has given to all his people to talk directly to Him. It doesn’t require you to do any more than having faith that He will answer your prayer. Prayers normally should have three parts: thanking Him, praising His Name, and asking for His help and blessing. I ask these things in the name of Jesus Christ my Lord.

If you have anything that I maybe able to help you with, please email me at mark.segebart@legis.iowa.gov or text to 712-269-4519.

In what would have been our 12th week of the legislative session, we have all been in our home districts talking with you on the phone and reading your emails and messages. Much of our time is also spent working with Governor Kim Reynolds and leaders across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the damage to businesses and families in Iowa.

On April 2, Governor Reynolds ordered Iowa schools closed until the end of the month. Legislative leaders also decided it was best we further suspend the session until April 30, still following the guidance of the Centers of Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health.

As we continue to work through this pandemic, please know there are many resources available to you if you need them. The 24/7 hotline for all COVID-19 related questions can be reached at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. Additionally, a legal information hotline for COVID-19 related legal matters, like eviction, the denial of unemployment benefits, or employer-employee issues, is available at 1-800-332-0419.

Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development continue to update their website with information, especially with the recent passage of the CARES Act at the federal level. If you are looking for information or updates, I encourage you to visit their websites at www.iowabusinessrecovery.com and www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/covid-19. The Iowa Department of Education also released a number of resources for families to support learning at home during this period. Those can be found at https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/resources-support-learning-during-covid-19.

I’d like to take a moment to thank all those who have been working during this pandemic. Not only the nurses, doctors and health care workers who are helping those who are sick, but people who continue to work to ensure Iowans still have access to food, medicine, and other essential items, while many are working from home.

Iowans have always been strong, especially in the face of difficulty and challenge. All over our state, Iowans have been stepping up to help each other and bring each other comfort. Facing uncertainty is hard, but we are all in this together. We will get through this, and when we do, our state will be even stronger.