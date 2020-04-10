Drug wars and toilet paper

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Since we’re staying home these days, we’ve been able to catch up on our Netflix viewing. We just finished season three of “Ozark,” and the main lesson I’ve learned is that, while on first glance the drug trade seems like a lucrative way to get rich quick, it doesn’t offer long-term job security. Or life security.

The show is filmed in the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri. Gary Launderville, who retired as our Buena Vista County Sheriff six years ago, now serves as police chief of Lake Ozark, Mo., a town of about 1,900 people where parts of the show are filmed. His department has provided security for the film crew, and while the production brings money into the community, Gary told me last year that not all the residents are thrilled with how the natives are portrayed. If you didn’t know better, you’d think the state was full of hicks, drug dealers and low-lifes.

But the show is riveting. Can’t wait for season four next year.

Next on the watch list: “Tiger King.”

“CAN YOU SPARE a square?” That famous line from an old “Seinfeld” TV episode also comes to mind during today’s toilet paper hoarding.

In the episode, Elaine is in a public restroom stall when she realizes she has no toilet paper. She asks the unseen woman in the next stall if she could “spare a square.” The woman refuses, infuriating Elaine, who later tells Jerry she’ll never forget the sound of the selfish woman’s voice. It turns out that toilet paper hoarder is Jerry’s girlfriend. Jerry schemes to keep the two women from meeting face-to-face. Eventually the rivals meet and comedy ensues in a classic TV bit.

Trust me, it was much funnier on TV than my rendering here.

IT WAS HARD to stay indoors Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of 77. But we need to lay low during this pandemic. We must stay the course and stay home, except for essential activities.

GAS PRICES dropped below $1.50 per gallon in Storm Lake Tuesday, a price we haven’t seen in years. Not due to the pandemic, but because of an oil fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

SOME IOWANS think schools can reopen May 1. While that would be fantastic, I don’t see that happening. A Sept. 1 start seems more realistic.

WE HAVE been gratified by the response to our GoFundMe drive to help keep local journalism alive in Storm Lake. As of Wednesday, nearly $23,000 has been raised. This money will be used to subsidize subscriptions to The Storm Lake Times for people who are struggling financially because of the pandemic, and it will allow us to avoid laying off our employees, who are working very hard to keep the news coming to you.

In the past week our story has been told in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and the Guardian.

It’s vital that we have local news in The Times to keep you informed of what’s happening during this crisis and relay vital announcements from the city, county and other organizations that we need to know to survive this ordeal.

If you want to read The Times but are short of money right now, just give us a call at 732-4991, or email us at news@stormlake.com, and we’ll send you a complimentary subscription until you’re back on your feet. This is open to current as well as new subscribers.

Our GoFundMe donations will also provide free ads to local retailers when it’s safe to resume business, hopefully within the next month or two. When your business is back up and running, contact sales manager Whitney Robinson (email sales@stormlake.com) and she’ll get you fixed up with some free ads.

Now more than ever, our democracy depends on independent journalism like The Storm Lake Times.