Crossroads of Western Iowa brings new company into the family

Published Friday, April 10, 2020
Crossroads of Western Iowa has announced the acquisition of Ida Services Inc. (ISI) of Battle Creek.
Crossroads of Western Iowa and ISI share a mission of serving and empowering individuals with disabilities. Both organizations have been caring for the community for over 40 years. By joining forces, they can better meet community needs across the region.
