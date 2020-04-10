BVU sophomore named Newman Civic Fellow for service

Published Friday, April 10, 2020
A Buena Vista University sophomore has been named a 2020 Newman Civic Fellow by the organization recognizing 290 students across the U.S. and internationally for their service to community.
Jacob Hull, a computer science major from Alta, was introduced to service, in part, via BVU’s Alternative Week of Offsite Learning (AWOL) last March on Catalina Island off the coast of California.
