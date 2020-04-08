VIRUS ADVISORIES

Storm Lake reduces meal distribution frequency

The Storm Lake Community School District will reduce meal delivery to three days per week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – starting April 3. Students will receive multiple meals on these days.

ALTA-AURELIA School meal delivery will be suspended April 13.

No foundation grants

Buena Vista County Foundation has postponed the spring 2020 grant cycle. They will not review or score grants in April. All grants that have previously been submitted will be retained and automatically accepted into the next round of grants.

BozWellz offers free food

BozWellz is offering to deliver free food to anyone who is not working and runs out of food. “Please don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message,” Cindy Bosley says.

Producing face shields

SSI Digital Print Services in Storm Lake has begun producing face shields. Health care providers needing them can place an order free of charge. Call 712-213-2050.

One shopper at a time

Fareway is asking families to only send one member in to shop when possible. Please observe this request in order to maximize social distancing.

Securing grocery workers

Hy-Vee is installing additional temporary window panels on the backside of checkouts to provide protection for both cashiers and customers. Directional signage is in the aisles to prevent customers from meeting one another. A one-person-per-cart rule has been established.