Marsha Heinsohn

Marsha Dalene (Wilson) Heinsohn, 71, of Storm Lake died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Aurelia.

Private graveside service will take place in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Marsha Dalene (Wilson) Heinsohn was born Dec. 6, 1948 at Porath Hospital in Storm Lake, the daughter of Stanley and Jennie (Kreinzein) Wilson. She had two sisters: Sandra (Wilson) Heid of Ames and Pamella (Wilson) Sampers of Alta. She had many nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She attended First Baptist Church of Storm Lake as a child. Marsha was currently a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Alta. In Storm Lake she attended West Elementary, junior high and high school.

On April 11, 1965 Marsha was united in marriage to Larry Gordon Heinsohn at Elk Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Alta. She was baptized at Elk Immanuel Lutheran Church on Nov. 19, 1967 along with her newborn daughter Laura. This union was blessed with six children: James, Laura, Sharon, Sarah, Brian and Tyler.

She received her GED in 1977. She then went on to pursue a degree at Iowa Lakes Community College for nurses aide level 2 and basic mental health skills; Iowa Central Community College for administration of oral medicine; activity coordinator. She was involved in the Iowa Chapter Land Improvement Contractors Association. In 1970 she began to work with her husband in their business, Heinsohn Digging and Tiling, which has now celebrated 50 years of business as of April 1, 2020. She also worked at the following: Spectra Health Care; Faith, Hope & Charity; Budget Inn; PSA; and lastly before retiring in May 2014, Sodexo Food Service at Buena Vista University. As a hobby she also sold Longaberger Baskets.

She loved her chihuahuas: Bella, Mia and caretaker of Brownie. They loved eating potato chips and popcorn with Marsha. She also enjoyed decorating, painting new projects and garage sales. She was known for drinking a can of coke and smoking a Kool cigarette.

She is survived by her six children: James (Holly) Heinsohn, Laura (Dave) Turnquist, Sharon (Marc) Hinners, Sarah Brown, Brian Heinsohn and Tyler (Gabriela) Heinsohn; grandchildren: Felicia Heinsohn, Lesa (Tanner) Heckt, Noel Heinsohn, Katie (Tanner) Morris, Logan Brown, Bradley Brown, Drew Hinners, Destiny Brown, Kazlynn Brown, Lydia Heinsohn and Oliver Heinsohn; great-grandchildren: Dominic Heinsohn, Ryleigh Heinsohn and Amelia Griffin; step-grandchildren: Lacey (Mitchell) Bolte and Paige Hinners; step-great-grandchildren: Lelan Bolte and George Bella; surviving siblings and in-laws: Sandra Heid, Pamella Sampers, Nancy (Skip) Surber and Mary (Jeff) Timmer.

Preceded in death by her husband Larry Heinsohn on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2006 at the age of 60 years, eight months, two days; her parents Stanley and Jennie Wilson; step-grandson Bart Hinners; brothers-in-law: Robert Sampers and Francis Heid; in-laws: Ardys (Hanson) Heinsohn-Pemberton, Gordon Heinsohn and Howard Pemberton.