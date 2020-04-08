Kimberly Blenner

Kimberly K. Blenner, 57, of Schaller died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge.

Private family graveside service took place in Schaller Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

Kimberly Kay Blenner, the daughter of George and Darlene (Schuett) Franzkowiak, was born on Sept. 8, 1962 in Cherokee. As an infant, Kim was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein. On May 2, 1976, Kim confirmed her Christian faith at the same church.

Kim attended grade school and high school in Schaller. She graduated from Schaller High School in 1980.

On April 7, 1984, Kim was united in marriage to Tim Blenner at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein. The couple was blessed with three children: Christine, Jason and Andrew.

Kim was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. She was very involved in her church by serving in ladies’ aid and played the church organ. Kim was also a member of the library board in Schaller.

Throughout her working career, Kim worked in bookkeeping and accounting.

In her free time, Kim enjoyed playing the organ and piano, socializing, going to horse shows, playing cards with her family, and farming with her family. She had a love for farming and was a woman of many trades, she was an integral part in family farming and did everything from disk ripping to combining. Above all, Kim loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Kim will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Tim Blenner of Schaller; parents George and Darlene Franzkowiak of Schaller; children: Christine (James) Davelaar of Rock Valley; and Andrew (Courtney) Blenner of Schaller; grandchildren: Jayden and Logan Blenner of Schaller; mother-in-law Barb Buckley; aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her infant son Jason Blenner; brother Kirk Franzkowiak; uncle Gary Schuett; and father-in-law Eldon Blenner.