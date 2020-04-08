Justine Miller, 36, of Storm Lake died peacefully in Jesus’ arms on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Wilderness Park in Lincoln, Neb.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Justine Sue Miller, the second child of Larry and Laurie (Cone) Miller, was born on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1983, in Storm Lake. She was the greatest gift her parents could ever ask for on that day. Justine grew up on a farm in Schaller with her older brother Joshua and younger sister Jerrica. She attended Schaller-Crestland Elementary School through second grade. Later her family moved on a farm near Storm Lake and Justine attended and graduated with honors from Alta Community School in 2001, where she was active in basketball, softball and volleyball. While in high school, she worked at Walmart as a customer service manager where she enjoyed her co-workers and customers.

After graduation, Justine attended AIB in Des Moines and later attended ICCC in Storm Lake where she earned her associate degree in business.

Justine later moved to Ida Grove and became the business manger for her sister Jerrica’s salon, Trendue. She met many clients and loved all the girls she worked with. She also clerked for her uncle Kevin with Cone Auctions and enjoyed her auction family.

Justine loved family gatherings and all the family trips we took through the years, especially with her grandpa and grandma Cone, whom she cherished.

She loved the water and we always knew we could find her in the Caribbean Sea, a pool or the nearest body of water, where she obtained her nickname, Sea Turtle.

Justine deeply loved her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents Larry and Laurie Miller of Storm Lake; brother Josh (Jaycie) Miller and children Nora and Nyah of Ankeny; Jerrica (Mark) Brenner and children Bryce, Brantly and Bree of Ida Grove; grandparents: Patricia Cone of Alta; Arlene Miller of Schaller; aunts and uncles: Brenda (Darwin) Nickolisen of Alta; Kevin (Cindy) Cone of Storm Lake; Luanne Roling of Storm Lake; Terry Miller of Schaller; Tom Miller of Alta; many cousins, friends and extended family.

Justine was preceded in death by her grandpa Don Miller, grandpa Carroll Cone and aunt Deanna Cone in infancy.