James Rode

James (Jim) Arthur Rode was born on March 11, 1947, in Buffalo Center. The son of Arthur and Jennie (DeBoer) Rode, Jim was the oldest of his siblings Keith and Kent. They grew up on a family farm two miles east of Titonka. Jim was a life-long member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Titonka.

Growing up as a child, the season of summer brought to mind vivid memories for Jim. Farm work activities kept him very busy. There was the day to day farm chores of gathering eggs and feeding the chickens and turkeys. In addition, he spent many hours walking beans and helping his dad cultivate; which was not to his liking. However, he fondly spoke of family vacations they would take each year during the summer months and weekends when they would get together with cousins to play.

Jim graduated from Titonka Consolidated Schools in 1965. He was class president and valedictorian of his senior class. He participated in track and band for all four years as well as being in drama and school plays. Jim also played the tenor saxophone in band and the piano oftentimes providing accompaniment for various individuals and events.

Following high school, Jim received a bachelor of science degree from Mankato State University, Mankato, Minn. in 1968 and also received his master of science degree in media from Mankato State University in 1974. Jim enlisted in the Army National Guard in June 1969 serving until June 1975.

Jim began his teaching career at Swea City High School in 1968 where he taught English, journalism, directed school plays and served as the newspaper and yearbook advisor.

Jim then moved to Storm Lake, where he taught senior high English electives and served as media specialist at Storm Lake High School from 1972 until 1989. While at Storm Lake High School, Jim was instrumental in the implementation of the Winnebago computerized library circulation system as well as a video distribution system. At the request of the building principal, Jim served as chair of two NCA Self-Study Evaluations during 1981-82 and 1988-89. In addition, he was the advisor for the SLHS Student Council.

Jim accepted the position of senior high media specialist at West Des Moines Valley High School in August 1989. While there, he served as a member of the Phase III Committee, the Valley High School Teaching and Learning Committee, and the School Improvement Team. In his last two years of employment, Jim edited Tiger Tracks, a newsletter for Valley High School families and other members of the community.

As a lifelong educator, Jim was affiliated with the following professional organizations: Local Education Associations, Iowa State Education Association, life member of the National Education Association, Iowa Association of School Librarians, Des Moines Chapter Phi Delta Kappa (30-year member), Iowa Technology and Education Connection and National Council of Teachers in English.

Jim retired from Valley High School in 2005. Following retirement, he remodeled his grandparents’ and formerly great-grandparents’ home across from the school in Titonka and returned to live there in the summer 2005. In retirement, Jim loved watching his niece, Heidi, and nephew, Devin, participate in all their high school sports and other school activities. Jim also wintered in Florida for several months to escape the cold Iowa winters. His favorite places to stay were Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach and Marco Island. Jim treasured the times Kent, Robin, Heidi and Devin would come stay and visit. When not wintering in Florida, he enjoyed spending time with friends at the local coffee shop and cheering on the Iowa State University Cyclones.

Jim was a very passionate, caring and giving person throughout his entire life. He often times provided extra newspaper articles of their personal achievements to family and friends and baby blankets to newborns. For a few years, when he was not wintering, Jim worked part time at the Rabiner Treatment Center in Algona as a juvenile counselor and later at the Elmore Academy Center, in Elmore, Minn. also as a counselor.

Jim died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Titonka Care Center from complications with dementia. He was 73. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family only graveside services are being held at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Cemetery on Friday, April 10. Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona are in charge of arrangements.

Jim is survived by his brother Kent (Robin) Rode of Titonka; niece Heidi (Chad) Lane of Kearney, Mo.; nephew Devin (Stephanie) Rode of Adel; great-nephews: Braydon, Emerik and Landry Lane and Dominick Rode.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Keith Rode; and close cousin Linda Lou Lee, who he often referred to as the sister he never had.