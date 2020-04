Paco Vazquez walked while his son Alonzo rode the sidewalks of Storm Lake in his own fire truck on Wednesday. The truck is topped with a firefighter flag, marked by the red line. Paco is a volunteer firefighter for the Storm Lake Fire Department. Times photo by Whitney Robinson

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.