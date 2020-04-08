Elmer Bals

Elmer Fred “Bud” Bals, 93, of Fonda passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Holstein Good Samaritan Society after a long battle with dementia.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Bud was born in Madison, Neb. on Sept. 2, 1926 to William and Margaret Bals. He joined three sisters: Delores, Rose Mary and Willa Mae. He attended country school until the tenth grade, then his family moved to Fonda. It was there that he met Rose Marie Barrett.

Bud served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign (Korean War) from Jan. 8, 1945 to Nov. 28, 1946 earning the WWII Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was very proud that he was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. later in life.

Bud and Rose Marie were married on April 2, 1948 at the OLGC Church in Fonda. They were blessed with three children: Larry (Beth) Bales of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Bob (Karen) Bals of Auburn, Neb.; and Kathy (Terry) Staiert of Twin Lakes.

Bud held numerous jobs throughout his lifetime. He farmed in the Fonda area, owned a straight truck, raised hogs and cattle, had various odd jobs later in life, and was a long time Moorman feed salesman.

Bud loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed visits from them.

He is remembered by his grandchildren: Chad Bals (Katie Gadbow), Jared Bals (Shari Vogl), Bryan Bales (Shannon Hogan), Marc Bales (Chelsie Vaughn), Ashley (Brandon) Pollema and Kelsey (Alicia) Staiert.

His greatest pride of joy were his great-grandchildren: Haley and Thad Bals; Rylie and Vinnie Alexander; Dierks and Wyatt Hieber; Camden, Brooks and Brody Pollema; Brandolyn and Beckett Bosma; Briley, Taeya and Brie Pollema; Clara Staiert; Claudia, Olivia, Ella and Greta Larsen. He enjoyed their visits and always wanted to know how his “little guys” were.

Bud enjoyed many hobbies. He went on hunting and fishing trips to South Dakota and Canada that lead to wonderful fish fries and he did the cooking. He also enjoyed grilling and making meals, especially for the men when they were in the field. He hosted some infamous “horseradish making” parties. Bud planted a large garden every summer and gave much of his produce away to whoever wanted it! He played cards daily whenever he could find a game going, pitch being the game of choice. He was constantly going for drives and seemed to always show up for coffee and cookies and he met the guys for early coffee at Casey’s daily. Bud was an avid reader — mostly Zane Grey, Louis L’Amour, historical and mystery novels, as well as watching any western movie he could find. His fun, food filled holidays will always be remembered by his family. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Rosie. He later spent some winters in Arizona with his sister, Willa Mae (Carl) Barney. He was also a lifelong member of OLGC Church of Fonda, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie on Feb. 15, 1987; his parents William and Margaret Bals; sisters: Delores and Rose Mary; mother and father-in-law Margaret and Jack Barrett; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marguerite Barrett; sister-in-law Sandie Barrett.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Pat Barrett; sister and brother-in-law Willa Mae and Carl Barney; and several nieces and nephews.