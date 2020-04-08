Doctor’s orders: Stay home to save lives

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Fellow Iowans, we write to you as physicians, parents, partners and neighbors. Like many of you, our lives over the past few weeks have changed dramatically. Once routine occurrences like grabbing a cup of coffee with a friend seem like distant luxuries. We are learning how to practice social distancing, teaching it to our children, and explaining it to our patients. These changes have been stressful, but they are absolutely critical as our state, our country, and the world works to respond to the spread of COVID-19.

By now, you’ve likely heard the term “flatten the curve” — our collective efforts to slow the spread of the virus to prevent overwhelming our medical response capabilities and keep more Iowans safe from infection. You’ve probably also heard that basic medical supplies like masks, face shields, gowns and gloves are in dangerously low supply. This low supply is exactly why the governor, the Iowa Department of Public Health, state and national experts, and your local physicians are all telling you to stay home and do your part to help flatten the curve. As physicians, we are working to provide care in innovative ways, including connecting with our patients by telephone or video. More urgent concerns demand in-person evaluation of the patient. For this necessary care, we can’t stay home. We need to be in the clinic and at the front lines. Thankfully many of you do not.

Every day we see people violating the basic social distancing recommendations to stay at least six feet apart and avoid congregating in groups of ten or more. We see groups at playgrounds, pass construction zones with workers in close quarters, and see full families going out to shop. These actions are dangerous to us all. Iowa now has community spread of COVID-19. This means the virus is no longer just infecting those of us who left the state for a cruise or spring break. It’s infecting young people on the playground, it’s infecting parents out running errands, it’s infecting workers whose employers continue to require them to come in to the office or job site, and it’s infecting our elderly population in nursing homes. It’s being spread by those who do not even know that they are ill. While many of us will experience mild symptoms and then recover, the same is not true of older Iowans, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. Sadly, we have not yet cracked the code to successfully treat COVID-19 and more Iowans will die of the disease. Our actions to slow its spread and reduce the number of patients showing up in medical clinics with infection are our best chance to save lives.

Last week, the Iowa Medical Society sent a letter to Governor Reynolds urging her to issue a shelter-in-place order for a period of at least two weeks. The state has done a fantastic job of dialing up its response efforts as COVID-19 has become more widespread in Iowa. Unfortunately, we still see far too many open job sites and Iowans who are not heeding the recommendations to voluntarily social distance. As a result, the IMS Board of Directors believes more stringent measures must be imposed. We all have a role to play in the response to COVID-19. For many Iowans, that role is as simple as staying home. Limit your trips to only the essentials, avoid in-person gathers of any size, and help Iowa’s medical community protect limited supplies and resources. Iowans have a long history of coming together to take care of those in need. Today, we ask you to come together by staying apart. We know this will be inconvenient and difficult, but it is necessary in the short-term. Stay home. Doctor’s orders.

IOWA MEDICAL SOCIETY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE:

Michael Romano, MD, Council Bluffs

Marygrace Elson, MD, Iowa City

Brian Privett, MD, Cedar Rapids

Tiffani Milless, MD, Des Moines

Scott Truhlar, MD, Iowa City