Curbside Vista popcorn to go

Vista 3 Theatre offers “Curbside Popcorn To Go” Friday-Sunday from 2:30-6:30 p.m. There were many who took up this offer, including, above, Trent Anderson of Sioux Rapids last Friday. Manager Jason Kohn hand-delivers the bucket to your car and no one is allowed in the theatre. Call 712-732-7219 between the above hours to place an order. Pay with a credit card over the phone. Times photo by Dolores Cullen