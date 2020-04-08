CITY TIDBITS

The City of Storm Lake’s sanitary sewer system is not designed to dispose of anything beyond human waste, toilet paper and wastewater. Flushing alternative methods of toilet paper can result in costly damage to plumbing and wastewater facilities. Do NOT Flush hygiene products, wipes/baby wipes (even those that say flushable), tampons, sanitary pads, condoms, cotton swabs, dental floss, facial tissue, paper towels, fats, oils, grease, pharmaceuticals.

Sump Pump Information

City Ordinance 3-2-5(B) requires sump pumps to outlet to the outside of the house and not into the sanitary sewer system (floor drains, sinks, etc). Sump pumps that outlet to the sanitary sewer system cause added flow to the sanitary system which can cause sewer backups in your home and the homes of your neighbors.

Hydrant flushing

The City of Storm Lake will hold a hydrant flush during the month of April. Find the flushing date on the city’s website at www.stormlake.org/ hydrant or check the site’s new section.

Quick Tips: If residents notice dirty or rusty looking water they should flush their lines by running the cold water faucet nearest the water meter for 5-10 minutes.

Sidewalk Inspection Program

Inspections of sidewalks within the city shall be done at least once every four (4) years with zones one (1) and two (2) being inspected this year starting in April. These inspections include identification of any violations of deficiencies in the sidewalk. Inspectors record these deficiencies by writing an inspection report and highlighting the violations on the sidewalk with paint. For more information, visit www.stormlake.org/sidewalks or contact the code enforcement officer at 712-732-8002, or buildingofficial@stormlake.org.

Vote at home

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, President Donald Trump has declared COVID-19 a national emergency and Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency amid COVID-19 cases in Iowa. With that in mind, the Buena Vista County Auditor’s Office has made the decision to conduct the June 2, 2020 primary election essentially as a vote by mail election. We are encouraging all Buena Vista County voters to request an absentee ballot and to cast their ballot in the comfort and security of their own homes. We ask that you protect yourself and our precinct election officials by simply completing an Absentee Ballot Request Form and returning it to Buena Vista County Auditor, P.O. Box 220, Storm Lake, IA 50588. (A request form must be received in our office by 5 p.m. on May 22.) To participate in the primary election, you are required to declare membership with the Democratic or Republican Party. You may declare your party affiliation by simply checking the appropriate box on the Absentee Ballot Form. There will only be two voting locations for the Primary Election, so we are asking that you refrain from using these facilities unless you are unregistered or have some other voter registration issue.

The Absentee Ballot Request Form is available online at https://www.bvcountyiowa.com/index.php/about/476 or by calling the County Auditor’s Office at 712-749-2542 and requesting a form be mailed to you.