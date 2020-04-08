Blessings on the SLPD

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Talk about service “above and beyond!”

A few days ago the SLPD published an announcement that they would deliver, to anyone in need, two rolls of toilet paper (as long as supplies last). They — bless them — were true to their word!

I'm a 90-year-old retired disabled veteran with only one lung, diabetes, cancer (in remission), hypertension, circadian rhythm disfunction and PTSD. As a highly susceptible target for the virus, and being relegated to using a walker, it is idiocy and impractical for me to venture out shopping. Not able to compete with the hoarders and the able-bodied for those “necessities” of life, I contacted the SLPD, as directed, to take them up on their offer.

Within less than 30 minutes, an SLPD police officer was placing two rolls of individually-wrapped toilet paper on my patio! Not only that, but he did it very discretely — parking his cruiser on a side street and walking around the corner to my front door, to not attract attention. Unbelievable consideration and discretion!

I cannot but help to suspect that officers might feel that “I didn't sign up for this kind of duty.” But they are doing it — lousy times call for lousy actions. This officer was friendly and sociable, as we exchanged pleasantries (about five yards apart across the lawn!).

I cannot find adequate words to express my admiration, gratitude and respect to the SLPD police force.

GEORGE WHITEHOUSE

Storm Lake