We are deeply grateful

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

The newspaper industry was having a rough enough time making a go of it until the COVID-19 virus absolutely walloped us. We’ve made a lot of friends over the past 30 years but never much money, and were delighted to post a slim profit last year. It was a moral victory in the vortex of a tailspin for local newspapers across America over the past decade. As our publisher noted in his column last week, dramatically increasing health insurance costs put us into a deep hole to start the year. We thought we could dig our way out like always. And then everything just stopped in its tracks. Advertising plummeted as stores closed. We locked the front door and got on the phone to report the news.

This economic shut down is rattling the foundations of the world economy. It certainly rattled our little corner of it. The March numbers were bleak as the weather. For about 15 seconds on Monday we wondered whether to just shut down. That’s how you can start to think in a Lent seemingly without an Easter holed up a half block north of the lake.

You buck up. You know that Storm Lake is a great community with civic pride and recognizes that a hometown newspaper is a central thread to stitch people together in the most difficult of times. You figure out how to make this thing work. When the press breaks down you just don’t walk away — you get back running harder because trucks are waiting.

We have never asked for donations, just subscriptions. That changed Tuesday, when we launched a GoFundMe page soliciting contributions. We have been too Iowa proud and stubborn to ask before. But our losses in March were steep from the abrupt shock to our economy. We swallowed our pride, and boy howdy were we humbled by the response! In just one day we raised more than $10,000 from across the country (thanks to a plug from the Washington Post) to give us a blast of oxygen to keep the IRS, our employees and the health insurance company in the pink.

We will pursue assistance from local, state and federal sources, and from philanthropic sources, to keep Buena Vista County’s Hometown Newspaper coming to your home twice a week, rain or shine, thanks to the courageous work of the US Postal Service. Somehow we will make it with your support.

First, thank you. We are overwhelmed by your kindness, generosity and commitment to community. We feel our work for this wonderful City Beautiful is affirmed by your support.

Second, we are committed to serving Storm Lake, Buena Vista County and Iowa for as long as we can draw a breath. We will not give up or give in until the banker says so.

Third, we believe in Storm Lake. We know that this, the most diverse and interesting little city in the great Midwest, has the capacity and values to support independent journalism for which the sole focus is this community. We need your subscriptions — overnight Tuesday more than 20 rolled in. As retail businesses have consolidated and dwindled in rural Iowa, for a host of reasons we have chronicled over the years, our advertising base has been challenged. At the same time, we are trying to adapt in a digital world that likes to think information is free when in fact nothing is. It costs a lot of money to pay reporters, designers and editors who bring you the school board report, a photo of your granddaughter, your mother’s obituary and an accurate auction ad — and then pay the printer and the website host and the post office.

So, we ask that you continue to patronize us with your subscriptions, your donations and your advertising (we continue to reach more eyeballs than any other news source, digital or otherwise, in Buena Vista County). Please tell a friend about The Storm Lake Times, and how it covers every sport when we can have a season, and how it has all the doings in the courthouse and schools, and how it carried an editorial that was an affront to logic.

You can count on us to make every attempt to get it right. We assure you we will, as always, report the news straight and without fear or favor. We still stand by our opinions until facts convince us otherwise, and we will keep them roped off from the news.

We want to make perfectly clear that we are here today reporting on this pandemic, that we will report on how Storm Lake roars back from this existential crisis, and we will strive to earn your trust and support through honest pursuit of the facts and the truth. We pledge to be good stewards of the investment you have made in your hometown. Together, we will build a stronger place to call home.