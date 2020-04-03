LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Like in so many communities in our state and nation, Storm Lake’s small businesses have been hit hard by the impacts of coronavirus. These businesses serve as the backbone of our community, supporting our schools and families on a daily basis. They not only provide financial support to our Booster Club and other programs, but they also train and hire our graduates and supply volunteers for events.

While our school year has been disrupted by the pandemic, we know our doors will eventually reopen. We are hopeful the same will be true for every local business.

We call ourselves “America’s School” because we believe that the story of America happens inside our walls every day. People from all walks of life come together in our schools. It’s also the story of Storm Lake as a whole. We have always been a community that has banded together and supported one another in difficult times, just as we are doing now.

For the time being, the health of our family, friends and neighbors is our top priority. But we are also thinking of those whose ingenuity and dedication have allowed our community to grow and prosper.

Please know that the Storm Lake Community School District stands behind you. We are grateful for all you have done and continue to do for our students and families. We are all in this together.

DR. STACEY COLE

Superintendent, Storm Lake Community School District