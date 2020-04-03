No visitors allowed at BVRMC

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center has placed immediate restrictions on visitations for the health and safety of everyone due to concerns of the 2019 novel Coronavirus. Starting April 1, no visitors for inpatients in Medical/Surgical or First Embrace Obstetrics Departments will be allowed at BVRMC.

The one exception will be for the support person for any mother in labor. The support person should be prepared to come with the patient and not leave the unit during the entire stay.

BVRMC will also be closing the valet department and no longer parking cars. If anyone has concerns about getting safely out of their car, they can call 712-732-4030 and we will provide further instructions.

While no coronavirus cases have been reported in Buena Vista County, BVRMC is taking proactive measures to keep both patients and staff safe.

If you have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, nausea or diarrhea, please call ahead to 712-732-4030 to receive further directions from our medical providers.