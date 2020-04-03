A humbling experience

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

“I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”

That line from Blanche DuBois in the classic American play, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” sums up the feeling here at The Storm Lake Times this week. We started a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help us survive the coronavirus that is devastating lives and businesses across America, and the world.

Newspapers were already having a tough time and this coronavirus was a body blow. It’s affecting all newspapers, large and small, across the country as businesses which advertised in them closed because of the pandemic. Gannett, the largest newspaper group with papers in some of the nation’s biggest markets, including Iowa’s largest, The Des Moines Register, cut staff and reduced hours for the remaining employees. Citing loss of advertising, our colleagues at the Pilot-Tribune were forced to reduce the number of editions per week from three to two. Its sister newspaper, the Spencer Daily Reporter, similarly cut publication to two days a week.

We face similar challenges but have been looking for solutions that would avoid cutting publication or our loyal employees. Art suggested GoFundMe as a possibility. The Carroll Times-Herald had benefitted from a similar appeal last year. We didn’t want to be looked on as a charity case, but we swallowed our pride and asked for help. We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the response.

In less than a day friends we’ve known as well as those we’ve never met contributed nearly $15,000 and the tally keeps rising by the hour. This money will enable us to continue sending the Times to subscribers who may not have the money right now to renew their subscriptions. We’ll keep sending the paper to you as long as the money holds out. (Postal regulations don’t allow us to send the newspaper free to everyone. That’s why we’re limited by donations.) And if you’d like to join our family of readers but don’t have enough money right now because you spent it all on toilet paper, just call us and tell us to send you the paper for free until you’re back on your feet. Our phone number is 712-732-4991. Or email us at news@stormlake.com and we’ll send you issues until times are better in (we hope) a few months. We think it’s important — and so do our generous GoFundMe donors — that newspapers continue to provide our communities with the news we need to survive in these troubling times. Unlike social media, you can rely on what you read in your hometown newspapers like The Storm Lake Times.

We also want to use some of these donations to provide free advertising to local businesses that have been sucker-punched by this virus. Many of you small business owners have been forced to close and lay off your employees. When you reopen we will use the GoFundMe money to run free advertising for you to help get you back on your feet. Contact sales manager Whitney Robinson for details at 732-4991 or email sales@stormlake.com.

Congress passed a stimulus plan that will provide forgivable loans to businesses that agree not to lay off their employees, and we are looking into that as well. We encourage other small businesses to check this out. It’s pretty simple. Just ask your local banker, as you will work through them. And the City of Storm Lake just announced an aid package that offers up to $5,000 to help local businesses. Thanks to our city council and Mayor Porsch for stepping up to the plate!

But most of all thanks to our GoFundMe benefactors as well as you loyal readers who have humbled us with your faith in our mission to provide the best community journalism in America. With your support, we will keep the presses rolling. The noise they make is the sound of freedom!