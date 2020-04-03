Cops buy TP for those who need it

2 rolls ready if you can’t beat hoarders

BY DOLORES CULLEN

For a limited time, the Storm Lake Police Department will deliver two rolls of toilet paper free of charge to Storm Lake residents in need.

“The staff was trying to find a way to ease tension,” said Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole, “and we had talked to people who say I can’t find it (TP). The stores are stocking it at specific times, usually in the morning, and you can get it if you know when, but we have a lot of people working at essential jobs and they may not get off work until later.”

The department was able to place a modestly large order to a distributer, and the bill will be footed by the Storm Lake Police Officer’s Association.

An announcement about the giveaway was posted on social media around 10 a.m. Wednesday, and citizens started contacting the PD right away.

A plea from housing for residents with special needs made the effort feel worthwhile right away, said Cole.

To get the toilet paper, send your name, address and phone number by email to slpd@stormlake.org or use Facebook Messenger.

Do not call, because the phone lines need to stay open for actual emergencies.

COLE SAID HE has heard the rumor of a toilet paper ring in Storm Lake – a group of people who buy the limit of toilet paper every day. Paper towels, napkins and tissues are also extremely scarce.

“There are no crimes against hoarding you can go by,” said Cole. “I went and talked to all the retailers and asked if there was anything I could do.”

He believes people may be hoarding because of fear and uncertainty. “It’s a response people have,” he said. “They’re thinking, ‘What if they close Walmart?’ That’s their way of preparing for something they can’t control.”

Contacts will be made on a first come first serve basis until supplies run out.

If you request toilet paper from the police, your name is put on a list. Someone from the department will call or email you to make arrangements for a socially distanced delivery. If you are home, they will put it on your doorstep.

The offer is only available to Storm Lake residents and the limit is two rolls per household.