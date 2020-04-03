City offers grants to small businesses

BY JAMIE KNAPP

Storm Lake small businesses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help them during the cornavirus pandemic.

Application forms are available on the city website www.stormlake.org.

The Storm Lake City Council approved the Storm Lake Business Relief Program on Monday. City officials acknowledge the difficulty faced by the local business community and are eager to assist during these uncertain times, Mayor Mike Porsch said.

Funding is available in the form of emergency grants to assist small businesses in maintaining or reopening business operations impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Businesses operating in the Storm Lake city limits that were directly impacted are eligible to apply. These funds are to be administered by the City of Storm Lake, following approval through a review committee.

Eligible businesses are determined by the following criteria:

• Businesses employing under 25 employees prior to March 17, 2020.

• Businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

• Within the Storm Lake city limits.

Grants will be made available to Storm Lake businesses who complete applications and submit the necessary documentation. Applications will be evaluated by a review committee with approval/denial contacts being made immediately.

Grant amount will vary and be determined by the level of impact including the loss in sales revenue, employees and financial need of the business. The maximum award will be $5,000 per business. The goal is to reach as many businesses as possible with the limited amount of funds available. A total of $100,000 has been allocated for this program.

The details of the application process are as follows:

Explanation

These funds are to be administered by the City of Storm Lake following approval through a review committee. This assistance is only intended to provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow for approximately the next 30 days. The funds are not to be used to pay debts incurred prior to March 17.

Application process

Along with the application form, the applicant needs to submit to the city the requested sales summary and statement of impact by the owner.

• Application reviews will happen on an ongoing basis. Applications will be accepted until all available funding is exhausted. First review of all submitted applications will occur the afternoon of Friday, April 10 for applications received by noon on Tuesday, April 7.

• Following successful review, applicants will be notified, with payments happening on an ongoing basis. It is the intention of the review committee to do adequate due diligence to make informed decisions, while also acting in an expedited manner to provide relief. Some funds will be available as soon as Tuesday, April 14.

• While the committee expects applications to exceed available funding, determination will be made on demonstration of financial need, extent of impact and number of employees directly impacted. Criteria may include, but is not limited to: business classification, business type, demonstration of financial need, extent of impact to revenue and other information.

Notification process

Following a decision of the committee, the applicant will be contacted by a committee member. Requested documentation: weekly sales summary for months of March 2019 and March 2020 (to demonstrate impact); statement of economic impact by owner (short narrative of impact); and completed application.

All questions and completed applications should be directed to the City of Storm Lake at reliefprogram@stormlake.org or by calling 732-8000. It is the request of the committee that the application process be done in electronic format to meet distancing recommendations.

Mayor Porsch and the city council recognize the challenges for the Storm Lake business community posed by the COVID-19 virus and the long recovery ahead. The disruption and inconvenience to daily lives is difficult and unsettling.

“There are a lot of businesses in Storm Lake who either had to shut down or have had their businesses impacted, so this is our way of trying to help them out,” Porsch said. “We want to try to help out in the community. It’s been put out there that a business owner has to be from Storm Lake. That is not the case. A business owner from Storm Lake would get priority, but a business owner who is not a resident of Storm Lake would be considered. There are a lot of those and they would be considered as well.”