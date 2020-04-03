Carol Melsha

Carol Lea Melsha, 67, of Alta, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date in her hometown of Alta.

Carol was born Dec. 27, 1952 to Wendell and Marlys (Kolpin) Ewoldt. Her father was a farmer and her mother was a teacher. She grew up helping her father on her family’s Century farm. Carol was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church (Hanover).

After graduating from Alta High School, Carol attended Iowa State University, where she received her bachelor of science degree. During her time at ISU, Carol made many great memories with friends she kept throughout her life.

After graduation, Carol moved to Cedar Rapids and spent over 20 years designing custom cabinetry. She took pride in being a part owner of Custom Cabinetry and Millwork. Carol loved helping so many families design their dream homes. After retiring from her first career and taking a few years off to spend time with her children, Carol finished her working years at Mount Mercy University, where she became an important person to many people.

Carol married Kevin Melsha on Sept. 1, 1984. She was blessed with two children: Benjamin John and Kailyn Marie. Carol’s love for her children could be seen by all who knew her.

Carol had the kindest heart and a laugh that could fill the room. She will be forever remembered and held in the hearts of her children: Benjamin (Lisa) Melsha; and Kailyn Melsha; husband Kevin Melsha; father Wendell Ewoldt; sister Mary Jane (Gail) Gebers; nephews: Alex (Jann) Murphy; and Kyle (Jen) Murphy; and many other family and friends.

Carol was proceeded in death by her mother, Marlys Ewoldt.