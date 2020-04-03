Auction raises $162,139 for St. Mary’s without ball

Published Friday, April 3, 2020
Storm Lake St. Mary’s School supporters raised $162,138 for the preK-12 Catholic school at St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction March 21, a figure not far below last year’s total of $175,000.
It was incredible to end up where we did,” said St. Mary’s pastor and school president Fr. Brent Lingle. “I just can’t be more grateful to our family and supporters.”
