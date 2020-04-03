The arts are needed more than ever

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

These economic times are challenging, and I realize that Buena Vista University’s trustees are currently making difficult decisions that could drastically impact the future of performing arts programs. As a long-time Storm Lake resident who understands the importance of links between the community and all of our educational institutions, I am very concerned.

Over the years, both the visual and performing arts programs at BVU have greatly enhanced connections to our community and beyond. Of course, these offerings have also provided valuable opportunities for students’ participation and enjoyment of the arts, whether they majored in those areas or not. Upon graduation, those experiences often become treasured memories, as well as inspiration for future personal involvement, leadership, and support of the arts. As successful alumni move on to wherever their careers lead them, they create a wave of positive energy as they become valuable, contributing members of society. Experiences in academics, athletics, and the arts while at BVU have prepared them for varied and interesting lives, while demonstrating their alma mater deserves “three A’s” in educational excellence.

Since moving to Storm Lake in 1981, I have attended countless cultural events at BVU, and the quality of the art exhibits, films, concerts, plays, and other performances has enriched my life.

I would look forward to various programs and mark them on my calendar. Also, I became acquainted with outstanding faculty and students and have appreciated how their interactions and collaborations between the community, schools and other organizations have been mutually beneficial.

It would be a HUGE understatement to say that the people instructing BVU’s courses in theater, music, film, visual arts and other arts-oriented courses are innovative, dedicated, skilled, and community-minded. Haven’t we all noticed their involvement with important activities such as offering leadership for the Storm Lake High School Theater building project, providing film programs for Buena Vista County Historical Society, organizing art competitions and judging for area schools, donating time and talent for over thirty years of music and performances at Witter Gallery, and being knowledgeable consultants for various area organizations? Losing these valuable staff members would have a devastating impact on the Storm Lake area, while also alienating graduates, community supporters, and possible BVU donors.

Frequently mentioned as an outstanding leader in history is polar explorer, Ernest Shackleton, whose ship, Endurance, was crushed by Antarctic ice during a 1914-1916 voyage, forcing him and a crew of twenty-seven men to evacuate to an ice floe until it started breaking apart. As they persevered through additional disasters and obstacles, their amazing survival in overcoming impossible odds is a well-documented, incredible story. Shackleton’s awareness of the need to keep up the crew’s morale in dire circumstances was essential. Part of his initial planning involved selecting explorers who had skills beyond sailing, so an official artist, a professional photographer, and several people with musical abilities were brought aboard. During the long period of being stuck on the ship while it was immobilized in ice, entertainment such as singing, dancing, and performing skits was highly instrumental in keeping up morale and staving off depression and despair. When it became obvious that the only option was to abandon the sinking vessel, one of the very limited items Shackleton allowed to be saved was a banjo.

Why am I mentioning an event that occurred over 100 years ago in a far off place? Well, anyone researching the topic of leadership, whether in business, the military, government, or other endeavors, is likely to encounter the example of Ernest Shackleton. Sir Raymond Priestly stated this well, “…when disaster strikes and all hope is gone, get down on your knees and pray for Shackleton.”

We don’t have Shackleton around to confer with BVU leaders as they face dire choices that could have a very detrimental impact on its image, reputation, and future. But we should learn from the explorer’s enduring example of survival and acknowledge that the arts are not expendable. When times are tough, the performing and visual arts are needed more than ever as we strive to lift our spirits and let our souls sing.

ANDRIETTE WICKSTROM

Storm Lake

Editor’s note: Our apologies to Andriette, as only a portion of this letter was published in Wednesday’s paper. Above is the entire letter.