Nice job readers Larry Eickstaedt of Olympia, Wash. and David Rassler of Spencer. They knew that last Friday’s Whatchamacallit was a livestock water tank heater from the old days. “It was used to keep the water from freezing in the livestock watering tank in the winter by burning corn cobs or wood in it,” explains Larry. “Most farmers had some form of tank heater, either electric or oil or wood type.”

