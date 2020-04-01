Wear Blue in support of children and families on April 3

APRIL IS NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

Join Prevent Child Abuse Iowa and wear blue on Friday, April 3, to show your support for children and families during National Child Abuse Prevention Month and reinforce the message that “everyone plays a role in making great childhoods happen — especially you.”

“When people participate in ‘Wear Blue Day,’ it sends a powerful message of solidarity and stirs an important national conversation about the evidence-based programs and policies that are needed to proactively prevent child abuse and neglect in April and throughout the year,” said Pam Bogue, Buena Vista Child Abuse Prevention Council, chair. “This day is an opportunity for each state to raise awareness and demonstrate that you don’t need to have special skills or be a certain kind of person to help make great childhoods happen — all you have to be is willing.”

In addition to wearing blue, Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recommends the following ways to get involved:

• Are you a foodie? Enlist local bakeries, cafés and restaurants to create special dishes or desserts that draw attention to CAP Month (cookies with blue icing are a great way to promote Wear Blue Day: April 3).

• Business owner? Launch a give-back fundraising campaign, donating a portion of April’s proceeds to your local PCA chapter, Buena Vista Child Abuse Prevention Council.

• Social media maven? Spread the word and encourage members of your network to share stories about how they take small but impactful steps to support children and families in their communities.

• Want your voice to be heard? Contact your elected officials and urge them to support programs that promote safe healthy childhoods and family friendly policies such as paid family leave and earned income tax credits.

• Love to read, make art or play music? Volunteer for an after-school program — you’ll help kids meet new friends and spark their imaginations, too. Additionally, you’ll model positive behavior and empower them with new abilities.

• Love to cook? Give a new or expecting mom or dad a break by bringing over dinner — the time they recoup from your kindness can be used to unwind from a stressful day, exercise, or run errands.

• Love sports? Coach a youth sports team to teach kids the value of teamwork — they’ll learn how to trust teammates and themselves.

“Every day ordinary people take small but impactful steps to help children, families, and entire communities thrive,” explained Bogue. “Please join us in wearing blue on April 3 and commit to perform one modest but meaningful action during the month to make a significant difference in a child’s life.”