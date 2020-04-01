Virus notices

Hospital prepares

We continue to analyze processes and staffing. At this time there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in BV County so everything is precautionary, but we are ready to take care of the community when it occurs. We continue to thank people for staying home, this by far is the single most important thing people can do to help the community fight COVID-19.

Senior hours at Walmart, Vision Care

Walmart Pharmacy and Vision Care are hosting an hour-long senior shopping event for customers 60 and older every Tuesday from 6-7 a.m.

Alta Fire Department offers birthday blast for kids

Altans can request a visit from the Alta Fire Department for their child’s birthday (12 years and under). The department will do its best to stop by your home, turn on the lights and sirens and give a happy birthday shout-out from a safe distance.

Call or text Chief Reetz at 712-229-1350 to set it up. Please make sure to give him a 48-hour notice so they can have a small crew lined up to make your child’s day a little extra special!

This only applies to the Alta fire district and emergency calls will take precedence.

Faust Institute closed

As per the governor’s request, Faust Institute of Cosmetology is closed for four weeks, until April 16 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Iowa Central goes virtual

Iowa Central Community College has made the decision to finish their Spring semester virtually. They are also canceling the youth Summer Camp series. These decisions are not easy to make, but the administration feels it is best for the safety of the Triton family. Please check www.iowacentral.edu/covid-19 for detailed updates.

No reusable bags at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee customers are no longer allowed to bring in their reusable bags while shopping. It isn’t always easy to know the sanitization procedures customers are using to clean the bags.

Sons of the Pioneers concert postponed

The Sons of the Pioneers Community Education concert scheduled for April 3 has been postponed. The group is looking to rebook in June. The new date will be announced when it is determined. If you cannot attend on the new date, your money will be refunded. Currently the performance of Ball In The House is still on for May 9.