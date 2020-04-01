Tyson boosts local food efforts      

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Storm Lake entities are stepping up to meet an increased demand for food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bridge of Storm Lake, Tyson Foods, Upper Des Moines Opportunity and the Kiwanis mobile food pantry are working in concert, meanwhile abiding by the restrictions of social distancing.

Storm Lake Community School District is taking breakfast and lunch to local school children via school buses that circulate through town and meal delivery to the elderly is seeing an increase in requests for that service.

A real shot in the arm came in the form of 29,000 pounds of frozen food – mostly precooked turkey sausage links and precooked hamburgers – from Tyson that arrived at The Bridge last week.

It’s part of the Tyson Food Project, launched last November, where the company donates undeliverable, but perfectly good pallets of food to The Bridge, to be distributed to the community through different avenues. Tyson employees have first dibs on the products. They make a request through the Tyson chaplains, then arrange for pickup.

Bridge founder Jay Dahlhauser has been zipping around town with a forklift delivering pallets of the frozen food. Last Wednesday he took 192 cases to the Kiwanis Mobile Food Pantry at the former Sears building. It turned out not to be enough. Two hundred and fifty families were served – an estimate of 1,000 people. “We can tell the demand has increased,” he said.

UDMO makes changes

Tuesday, March 31 Upper Des Moines food pantry hosted its first drive-through. Instead of clients coming in the building to pick up needed food items on a daily basis, coronavirus restrictions have led UDMO staff to create a drive-through arrangement behind the building.

Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Because of the coronavirus, the usual requirement to fill out a form to become a client has been waived.

“We’re giving them a big box with bread, meat and other food,” said director Maggie Reyes. Elderly clients receive a bag of food. The Tyson sausage and hamburgers are showing up in the boxes and bags too.

“We’ve been having a lot of people I’ve never seen before,” said Maggie. She is thankful to Tyson, Hy-Vee, Fareway and Walmart for their contributions.

The Tyson product has also been delivered to Early and Sioux Rapids food pantries and the Storm Lake school district’s breakfast and lunch delivery program. Dahlhauser estimates that Tyson has donated 40 tons of food so far through the program.

Help deliver meals to the elderly

Looking for a way to get involved? Volunteers are needed for meal deliveries (also known as Meals on Wheels) to take food around to the over-60 homebound.

Many of the normal volunteers are elderly and in the high-risk group that needs to shelter. The need for home delivery meals has increased since the COVID-19 precautions have begun, currently with 28 meals being ordered daily.

Meals are delivered weekdays starting at 11 a.m. The normal Dinner Date meals at the Storm Lake Senior Center are being served as carry out only. Seniors can order the day before and pick up on the day at the door. “Most of them come out to pick up their meals, but they can’t eat inside,” says the center manager Jan Hallengren. If you can help call 732-2828.