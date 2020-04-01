The Storm Lake seventh grade AAU volleyball team qualified for state last fall. The state tournament was scheduled for March 28 in Ankeny, but was canceled because of COVID-19. Team members pictured from left to right are, front row: Makenzie Harder and Maddy Jo Raveling. Second row: Dulce Zavala. Third row: Lillie Hoffman, Adeeya Yanga, Kennadie Miller and head coach Emily Seaman. Not pictured are Tanya Najera and assistant coach Melea Raveling.

