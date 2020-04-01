Some light reading

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020

When we last visited our Partners in Excellence class at Storm Lake Elementary School – in February – we handed out issues of the newspaper to each of the first graders. The project was to make a picture of a shark. Landon Allbee immediately started doing this. Was he really reading our editorial or just pretending? It certainly caught our eye. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

