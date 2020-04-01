Ronald Garlock
Ronald Glen Garlock, 67, of Storm Lake passed away on March 27, 2020 at Buena Vista County Medical Center. Services are pending.
World News
- With Japan on brink of coronavirus emergency, Tokyo could keep schools closed until May
- Japan on brink of emergency as coronavirus spreads: government spokesperson
- With Republicans wary of more coronavirus spending, Trump urges infrastructure plan
- From bartering to begging for relief, struggling Americans confront April rent
- Australia opens pop-up coronavirus test clinic at Bondi Beach