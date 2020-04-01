The rainbow a sign of hope

Storm Lakers have picked up on this trend: People are placing rainbows, hearts and Easter eggs in windows to represent a sign of hope and happiness. Parents are encouraged to drive their children around and “hunt” for these masterpieces. “During this time of social distancing many of us are struggling to find an activity to do with our kids. This will be a great way to have a creative time,” says the Facebook page Rainbow Hunts for Kids. Photos by Dolores Cullen

