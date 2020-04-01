New GM at McDonald’s

Maricela Carrizales (right) has been named general manager of Storm Lake McDonald’s. Maricela has lived in Alta for 11 years. April 16 is her second anniversary with McDonald’s. April 1 is her official start date and current manager Aimmee Helmer’s (left) last day. “Coming in to Storm Lake, it was always my goal to train someone to do my job as well or better than me,” she says. “I believe the only way to grow is to develop those around you.

