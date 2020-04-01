Mayor urges: Stay off playground equipment
Mayor Mike Porsch recommends that children NOT use the playground equipment in the parks. “It’s impossible for our workers to keep it sanitized,” he said.
The parks remain open, but people should use social distancing measures and gather in groups of no more than 10.
The public restrooms are closed.
