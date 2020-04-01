Lillian Rystad

Lillian Elizabeth Rystad, 96, of Mountain Home, Ark., formerly of Alta, passed away March 15, 2020.

She was born Sept. 18, 1923 to Chris and Esther (Jensen) Kjolhede. She graduated from Rembrandt High School with the class of 1941. Lillian was married to Sylvan “Skelly” Rystad on Feb. 14, 1943. They made their home in Alta until 1979 when they moved to Mountain Home, Ark. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper in the insurance industry. Lil was very active in her church and enjoyed many other interests including quilting, sewing, ceramics, gardening and baking. She will be lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends.