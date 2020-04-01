Kimberly Blenner
Kimberly K. Blenner, 57, of Schaller died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge.
Private family graveside service will take place in Schaller Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.
