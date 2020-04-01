Homemade poster says it all

Thanks to Beth Dawson for sending this photo of Megan Beck and her daughter Grace who brought a sign to Otsego Place Sunday for the enjoyment of residents. It was a sort of parade, said Beth, with brother Braden leading the threesome blowing his Spiderman horn. Beth was visiting her mother Mary Estelle Cole who lives at Otsego.

