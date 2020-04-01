Help the City Beautiful live up to its motto

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Increasing daytime temps have made going for a walk in the City Beautiful a bit more agreeable now. The winter snows kept lawn and sidewalk litter under wraps. We homeowners and renters could enjoy the warmer spring weather while we pick up the debris that has lately revealed itself in our yards and near our sidewalks. Let’s grab some gloves and do this simple task to help our community live up to its motto.

CAROL LYTLE

Storm Lake