Help the City Beautiful live up to its motto
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Increasing daytime temps have made going for a walk in the City Beautiful a bit more agreeable now. The winter snows kept lawn and sidewalk litter under wraps. We homeowners and renters could enjoy the warmer spring weather while we pick up the debris that has lately revealed itself in our yards and near our sidewalks. Let’s grab some gloves and do this simple task to help our community live up to its motto.
CAROL LYTLE
Storm Lake
