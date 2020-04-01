Helen Reis

Helen R. Reis, 97, of Fonda, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Laurens Care Center.

Private family services were held. Burial was in St. Columbkille Cemetery in Varina. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Helen was born to George and Mary Veehoff on Sept. 19, 1922 the first daughter among five children. She grew up on a farm near Ida Grove.

Helen graduated from Storm Lake High in 1941 and earned a teaching certificate from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. Following her education, Helen delighted in teaching elementary students in rural schools near Storm Lake and Sheldon.

Helen enjoyed getting together with friends to go dancing at the Sunrise Ballroom where she met her husband Raymond Reis of Varina. They were married June 7, 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in Storm Lake. Helen and Raymond began farming in the Varina area and eventually moved to Fonda where they were blessed with six children.

Helen embraced the farm life with endless enthusiasm; raising chickens, helping with the field work, gardening and canning. She played guitar, camped, fished and entertained family and friends. Toast Masters, Bible studies and Women’s Aglow were gatherings of her most meaningful fellowships.

In recent years, Helen struggled with physical pain but was able to remain in her own home, due in great part to the loving support of her son John and eventually caregivers and hospice. The family is thankful to God for the many years we were blessed to have our wonderful mother/grandmother in our lives. We are most grateful that Helen had a strong personal faith in Jesus Christ.

Survivors include three daughters: Mary Reis, Jerri (Jay) Copple, Jan Reis; three sons: John, Joe (Marilyn) and Bill (Jill) Reis; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joe Veehoff.

…yet now God declares us “not guilty” of offending him if we trust in Jesus Christ, who in his kindness freely takes away our sins. For sent Christ Jesus to take the punishment for our sins and to end all God’s anger against us. He used Christ’s blood and our faith as means of saving us for his wrath. In this way he was being entirely fair, even though he did not punish those who sinned in former times. For he was looking forward to the time when Christ would come and take away those sins; Romans 3: 24-25.